On June 30, Frisco Police arrested 18-year-old Jackson Clevenger of Plano for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and 20-year-old Clayton Isaac Jr. of Frisco for aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
On June 27, it was reported to Frisco Police that Clevenger and Isaac had stolen property from two juvenile victims while utilizing a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Lebanon Road. Police said during the robbery, Isaac sexually assaulted one of the identified juveniles while continuing to exhibit a deadly weapon. After a thorough investigation by Frisco detectives, arrest warrants were obtained for both Clevenger and Isaac, and they were arrested shortly thereafter. The bond for Clevenger was listed at $500,000 and the bond for Isaac was listed at $750,000. They were both transferred to the Denton County Jail.
These offenses are felonies of the first degree which carry a term of confinement from 5 – 99 years, and a fine of up to $10,000.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
Based on the information obtained during the investigation, Frisco Police Detectives believe these suspects may have previously been involved in other related offenses. Anyone with information regarding this offense or other offenses involving these individuals is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
