The Frisco Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injures.
At around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Frisco Police responded to a crash at the intersection of FM 423 and Main Street that involved one car and a motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers and medics found the motorcycle operator unconscious and lying in the intersection. The Little Elm Fire Department transported the motorcycle operator to Texas Health Plano Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the rider was the only patient transported to the hospital. The passengers of the other involved vehicle were treated at the scene by medics.
The identity of the deceased has yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.
No further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
