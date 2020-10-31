Frisco Police are investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead and another hospitalized. The driver of the vehicle believed to have caused the crash fled the scene, and officers are working to identify that subject.
At around 12:15 AM on Saturday, Frisco Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Preston and Rolater Roads. The initial investigation showed the driver of a Ford pickup ran a red light while turning south onto Preston from westbound Rolater, subsequently colliding with a black BMW sedan and a silver Kia SUV.
The rear passenger of the Kia was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was treated and released at the scene.
The identities of the parties involved are not being released at this time.
The crash remains under active investigation by Frisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by using the Frisco PD app, available on Android and iOS devices.
