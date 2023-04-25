Frisco Police are investigating multiple thefts reported in which unsuspecting victims had their jewelry removed by unknown subjects.

Since the beginning of March of 2023, the Frisco Police Department has received nine reports of theft in which victims have had their jewelry removed. While the incidents occurred at various times during the day, all involved victims walking in open areas with visible jewelry that were approached by an unknown suspect. Using conversation as a distraction method (asking for directions, etc.), the suspect then offers a hug (or similar gesture), at which point the victim’s necklace is stolen.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments