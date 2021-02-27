The Frisco Police Department is investigating the death of Frisco resident and DFW area radio show host, Russ Martin, who was found unresponsive in his home.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Frisco Police responded to an unresponsive person call at a residence in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue in Frisco. A friend of Martin came to check on him and found him unresponsive.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. While the cause of death is yet to be determined, no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.
Frisco Detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of 97.1 The Eagle’s Russ Martin. He will be dearly missed & we send our deepest condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. We’d love to hear your favorite memory of Russ Martin below. #RIPRussMartin pic.twitter.com/cdGBC1XYY9— 97.1 The Eagle (@theeagledallas) February 27, 2021
