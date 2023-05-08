The Frisco Police Department is investigating a threat circulating on social media made against several Frisco ISD campus this morning, May 8, 2023.
Frisco PD stated via its social media channels that, "all threats, especially those that involve our schools, are taken seriously. Anyone found to be involved will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our department and school resource officers continue to work closely with Frisco ISD to ensure the safety of students and faculty."
In an email sent to parents on Sunday evening, Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip wrote, "Frisco ISD would like to inform you that the Frisco Police Department is currently investigating a threat that has been made to some of our secondary campuses via social media. We will send an update with any new information as soon as it is available.
"After this past weekend's events at the Allen Outlet Mall, and an incident at Stonebriar Mall, we understand that safety concerns are high in our community, especially when it comes to our students. Student absences will be excused tomorrow across the District.
"We are asking you to please speak with your students about how what they say, written or verbal, even as a joke, is taken seriously by Frisco ISD and the police department; students will be disciplined and charged by the law accordingly."
Waldrip also wrote that threatening harm to a school campus or members of its student body, is punishable by law at minimum as a Class-A misdemeanor, a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail. The punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison. Frisco ISD supports the Frisco Police Department's full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses, Waldrip wrote.
Frisco ISD has a number of safety features and practices in place on each campus to help prevent and mitigate incidents.
"As a community, we mourn those lost to violence in our neighboring community," Waldrip wrote. "As a District, in partnership with Student Resource Officers, we work each day to make sure each child feels safe and supported to focus on learning."
