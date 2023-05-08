The Frisco Police Department is investigating a threat circulating on social media made against several Frisco ISD campus this morning, May 8, 2023.

Frisco PD stated via its social media channels that, "all threats, especially those that involve our schools, are taken seriously. Anyone found to be involved will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our department and school resource officers continue to work closely with Frisco ISD to ensure the safety of students and faculty."

