In addition to the previously reported robberies in the Regents Park area, Frisco Police are also investigating two thefts from persons that appear to be related.
On Sunday, Nov. 20, around noon, Frisco Police officers responded to Bramble Mead Lane regarding a theft. The victim was walking on the sidewalk and was approached by a dark-colored SUV. The male driver of the vehicle stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. The female passenger told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain. When the victim tried to give these back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed her gold necklace. The vehicle then fled the location.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, around 2:17 p.m., Frisco Police officers responded to the area of Starry Night Lane and Medallion Lane. The victim in this incident was walking on the sidewalk and was approached by a dark-colored SUV. The male driver of the vehicle also stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. A white female exited the car and asked the victim if she was Indian, then asked her age and told her that she liked her. She then started hugging the victim and putting jewelry on her. The victim told her that she did not want the jewelry, so the suspect took the jewelry off, including the victim’s gold necklace.
Both incidents involve a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, occupied by a heavy-set or pregnant white female passenger and a male driver described as a heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair. The suspects involved appear to be specifically targeting subjects wearing visible jewelry while walking. They use conversation to approach the targeted person and place jewelry on the victim before removing it along with the victim’s jewelry.
These incidents appear to be related to two prior incidents in the same area. The victims in these offenses have been predominantly South Asian women in their 50s and 60s walking in neighborhoods wearing visible jewelry.
Frisco Police want to remind our citizens to be vigilant of their surroundings. When possible, walk with others, avoid wearing visible jewelry and maintain constant awareness when anyone unknown to them attempts to get within close proximity. If they see something suspicious, they should contact police to report it.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
