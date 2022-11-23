police lights
File photo

In addition to the previously reported robberies in the Regents Park area, Frisco Police are also investigating two thefts from persons that appear to be related. 

On Sunday, Nov. 20, around noon, Frisco Police officers responded to Bramble Mead Lane regarding a theft. The victim was walking on the sidewalk and was approached by a dark-colored SUV. The male driver of the vehicle stated that his wife was pregnant and that he needed to find a hospital. The female passenger told the victim that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain. When the victim tried to give these back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed her gold necklace. The vehicle then fled the location.

Suspect Vehicle.png

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments