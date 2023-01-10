Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

Since the start of the new year, Frisco Police have responded to multiple reports of burglary and motor vehicle theft. 

According to community crime map data, Frisco police responded to 10 reports of burglary in the residential category between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. That includes: 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments