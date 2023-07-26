Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

Frisco police responded to 10 reports of burglary of a motor vehicle between July 17-23, according to community crime map data.

That includes: 


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments