Frisco police responded to 10 reports of burglary of a motor vehicle between July 17-23, according to community crime map data.
That includes:
Theft from vehicle on the 2400 block of Pritchett Drive, reported for 3:55 a.m. July 17;
Theft from vehicle on the 3800 block of Sevilla Drive, reported for 10 a.m. July 17;
Theft from vehicle on the 11900 block of Research Road, reported for 10:02 a.m. July 19;
Theft from vehicle on the 11900 block of Research Road, reported for 6 p.m. July 19;
Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of John W. Elliott Drive, reported for 8:01 p.m. July 19;
Theft from vehicle on the 11900 block of Research Road, reported for 9:45 p.m. July 19;
Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Gridiron Road, reported for noon July 21;
Theft from vehicle on the 4100 block of Gridiron Road, reported for 7 p.m. July 21;
Theft from vehicle on the 6600 block of John Hickman Parkway, reported for 1:30 p.m. July 22;
Theft from vehicle on the 6300 block of Enterprise Drive, reported for 6 p.m. July 23.
Police also responded to two motor vehicle thefts: One was reported for 5:30 a.m. July 20 on the 9300 block of John W. Elliott Drive. Another took place at 3:42 a.m. July 23 on the 7200 block of Sonoma Valley Drive.
During the same time period, Frisco police responded to four burglary reports, including:
Burglary on the 9100 block of Preston Road, reported for 1:25 a.m. July 19;
Burglary on the 5600 block of FM 423, reported for 2:27 a.m. July 19;
Burglary on the 4700 block of Teel Parkway, reported for 8 a.m. July 21;
Burglary on the 5600 block of Potter Road, reported for 5:55 p.m. July 17.
In addition, Frisco police responded to nine theft reports during the same time period.
