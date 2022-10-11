Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 2:23 pm
Since October 1, the Frisco Police Department has responded to four residential burglaries, four motor vehicle thefts and six reports of larceny theft according to community crime map data.
The four reports of residential burglary with breaking and entering were:
- 7:15 a.m. Oct. 5, at a home in the 6000 block of Star Mesa Drive.
- 11 p.m., Oct. 6, at a home in the 11900 block of Research Road.
- 2:59 a.m. Oct. 8, in the 10900 block of Rolater Road.
- 10 p.m. Oct. 10, in the 5100 block of Mohegan Lane.
The reports of motor vehicle theft took place on the following dates:
- 10 p.m. Oct. 2, in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Frisco Green Ave.
- 4:49 p.m. Oct. 3, in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Mission Ave.
- 9:50 p.m. Oct. 4, in a parking lot in the 9400 block of Panther Creek Pkwy.
- 7 p.m. Oct. 6, in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Frisco Square Blvd.
