The Frisco Police responded to an incident involving an armed hostage taker, and after negotiation, the subject was taken into custody without incident.
At approximately 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, FPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Continental Drive in reference to a family disturbance. The reporting party calling from within the home advised that a known subject, identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Porath, had entered the residence and was armed with a handgun.
Upon receiving information that Porath had threatened to kill the residents and was actively assaulting one of them, arriving officers entered the home and attempted to intervene. They were immediately met by gunfire and found cover.
While officers inside the house initiated dialog with the suspect, officers outside were able to remove children from an upstairs room near where Porath was located using a ladder provided by the Frisco Fire Department. The Frisco Police Department SWAT team and Crisis Negotiators deployed to the scene, and after approximately one hour of speaking with Porath, he released the hostage. Shortly thereafter, Porath exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. Frisco EMS transported the hostage to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Subsequent to his arrest, Porath was transported to the Frisco Detention Facility, where he was charged with:
- Three counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant (1st degree felony)
- Two counts of Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon (2nd degree felony)
- Three counts of Violation of Protective Order (3rd degree felony)
- One count of Repeated Violation of Protective Order (3rd degree felony)
- One count of Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon (1st degree felony)
The total bond amount for the above charges was set at $1,950,000.
“Domestic violence is one of the most dangerous calls officers can respond to,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “I am extremely proud of our officers who rushed into this situation with the awareness the offender was armed, and the resolve to protect the family inside. Even after being fired upon, they stood their ground until the situation was resolved. I am equally proud of the teamwork exhibited by the members of Patrol, Emergency Communications, Criminal Investigations, and Frisco Fire, as well as our tactical and negotiation teams who worked in concert with each other to resolve this quickly without any injuries. We will now work with the Denton County DA to ensure Porath is appropriately prosecuted for his crimes, and we hope it sends a strong message that such violent acts will not be tolerated in our community.”
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.
