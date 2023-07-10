Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

The Frisco Police Department responded to 10 burglary from motor vehicle incidents between July 2-9, according to community crime map data

That includes nine reports of theft from vehicle and one report of theft of vehicle parts. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

