Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

Frisco police responded to motor vehicle theft incidents, burglary from motor vehicle incidents, theft incidents and more between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, according to community crime map data.

That includes two motor vehicle theft incidents on the 10400 block of Bartlett Drive, both reported for 10:30 p.m. Aug. 28. 


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments