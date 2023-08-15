Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 15, 2023 @ 5:01 pm
File photo
Frisco police responded to five reported motor vehicle burglaries and two reported motor vehicle thefts between Aug. 7-13, according to community crime map data.
That includes reports of:
During the same period of time, Frisco police responded to seven reported thefts.
More data is available at communitycrimemap.com.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox from around Star Local Media when it happens.
A weekly recap of all the sports news from around Star Local Media.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Allen sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Carrollton sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Celina sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news and sports delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Coppell sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local pro sports news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Have the latest local news delivered to your inbox so you are always up to date.
Get the latest Frisco sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Lewisville sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest McKinney sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Mesquite sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Get the latest Plano sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest Little Elm sports delivered to your inbox every week.
Get the latest sports from The Colony delivered to your inbox every week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.