Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

Frisco police responded to 11 burglary from motor vehicle incidents between May 22-28, according to community crime map data

Of those 11 incidents, nine involved a theft from vehicle and two involved theft of vehicle parts. 

