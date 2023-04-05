Frisco police file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department / Facebook

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary incidents between March 27 and April 2, according to Community Crime Map data.

Data shows multiple recorded burglary from motor vehicle calls during that time, including:  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments