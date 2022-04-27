Frisco Police are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect who was involved in the November 2020 aggravated robbery of a Frisco resident.
Around 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020, officers responded to the 7000 block of Brookview Drive in reference to a robbery. Officers met with the victim, a homeowner in her 60s. She told the officer she came home and was confronted inside her residence by an unknown man with a gun. This unknown man held her at gunpoint while demanding multiple items. He then fled the location in a vehicle driven by another individual. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect(s).
Frisco Police Detectives were able to obtain Ring Doorbell footage from the residence showing the suspect, who appears to be a black male, wearing a medical face mask, a hooded sweatshirt with the word “Thrasher” on the front, and carrying a Door Dash delivery bag. The suspect appears to have a distinctive tattoo or marking on the top of his right hand.
The Frisco Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying any person involved in this crime.
Anyone with information regarding this offense, especially any video footage of the possible suspect, is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
