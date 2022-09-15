The Frisco Police Department has taken a former Frisco ISD student into custody for criminal trespass.
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 5 p.m., Frisco Police Department received a delayed report of a subject with a gun on the campus of Centennial High School.
The subject, later identified as 18-year-old Craig Joseph Adams of Frisco, was known to be a former student and had recently been criminally trespassed from the school. The reporting party advised that Adams showed him a gun while in the school’s parking lot, and he was last seen walking away from campus.
Out of an abundance of caution, additional police assets were at Centennial Thursday morning, while FPD School Resource Officers conducted an investigation and worked to secure a warrant for Adams.
Shortly before noon, officers executed the warrant and arrested Adams on the charge of criminal trespass. The offense is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. No further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
