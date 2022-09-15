The Frisco Police Department has taken two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring a disabled individual.
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 2 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. FPD School Resource Officers identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.
Both juveniles were arrested without incident and charged with injury to a disabled individual. The offense is a third degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information, including the name of the juveniles, will be released.
“The Frisco Police Department has made it clear that school safety is a priority. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and all persons involved will be held accountable,” said Chief David Shilson. “Our department continues to work closely with Frisco ISD to maintain campus safety and protect all students and faculty.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
