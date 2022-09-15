The Frisco Police Department has taken two Lone Star High School students into custody for injuring a disabled individual.

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at about 2 p.m., the Frisco Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred at Lone Star High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13th. FPD School Resource Officers identified the suspects as juveniles that attend the school.

