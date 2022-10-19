The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.
Those numbers come after the department reported earlier this year that between January and June 2022, the city had seen 132 total catalytic converter thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
On Sept. 6, the Frisco City Council officially approved an ordinance making it illegal to possess a used catalytic converter that had been removed by cutting or “some means other than unbolting.”
During a city council work session on Aug. 2, the Frisco Police Department had pitched the ordinance as a tool for the department, such as if officers encounter a suspect during a traffic stop in possession of catalytic converters.
In a Monday Oct. 17 email to the Frisco Enterprise, Frisco Police Sgt. Stephen Byrom said the number of catalytic converter thefts has remained fairly steady since the passage of the ordinance.
“The ordinance is very new and officers have not encountered anyone in possession of the catalytic converters at this time,” Byrom stated Monday.
When it comes to preventing such thefts, Byrom said the majority are taking place at apartment complexes, retail shopping centers and hotels where there are typically many vehicles.
“Park in a well lit area, be aware of your surroundings, and if you see something suspicious you should call 911 so we can investigate further,” Byrom said.
He said vehicles that have seemed to have been targeted the most are Toyotas, Mitsubishis and Hondas. He added that currently, the reason for that trend is unknown.
“This type of theft is very difficult to detect,” Byrom stated. “We always encourage our citizens or visitors to Frisco to contact us if you see anything suspicious. Additionally, officers are continually patrolling the areas we have identified as having larger numbers of thefts in order to identify or deter this crime. Additionally, detectives are always working to identify the individuals responsible for these thefts using all means available to them.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.