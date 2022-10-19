Frisco police file.jpg

The Frisco Police Department is continuing to see a number of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

According to numbers provided by the department on Oct. 17, Frisco recorded 34 catalytic converter thefts in August, 51 in September and 30 (so far) in October.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

