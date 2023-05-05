Frisco City Council members have opted to prioritize park development ahead of another proposed project that included creating a new venue for the city’s historic car collection, according to a Tuesday night council vote.
Tuesday’s regular city council meeting included an agenda item for allocating $463,287 for design services for a Frisco Heritage Garage and heritage-inspired store. The garage was slated to be approximately 11,300 square feet and would house the city’s antique vehicle collection, which is currently located in “multiple make-shift storage areas across the city,” according to city documentation. The heritage-inspired store would be approximately 1,000 square feet and would be located at the Frisco Heritage Village site.
The city council ultimately voted 6-0 to table the item to a later time.
“I think we had a great presentation earlier today on two parks,” Mayor Pro Tem John Keating said. “I heard council feedback that we would like to see those parks completed to the grand vision I think that we all share with parks and rec and that we’d like to bring to council and bring to staff on behalf of our citizens. And I think that with those costs under analysis, I think this is just one we just want to put on hold for a little while until we get those answers back, since those parks, I believe, are a priority ahead of this project.”
A work session focused on two future parks
The decision came hours after a Frisco City Council work session focused on Northwest Park and Frisco on the Green Park, two future projects that have been the subject of previous discussions and community engagement.
Frisco on the Green would serve as a 26.5-acre park and would feature mostly wetlands. The park would include a “more natural” feel with outdoor classroom space and boardwalks through wetlands, said Shannon Coates, parks and recreation director.
Northwest Park would be located south of the PGA of America site and would span about 164 acres. Plans for the park include a variety of hike and bike trails, a strong tie to ecology, a discovery trail and education engagement with Frisco ISD. Renderings revealed plans for a welcome plaza, playground structures and a “great lawn.”
Coates said the city went out for a Request for Qualifications on the Northwest Park project about a year and a half ago.
“As we’ve worked through the different iterations, as the economy has shifted, as all of these things have happened, we do recognize that there is a funding gap that we will face with this and with actually several of our projects. (...) We are working through the process, we are having conversations with regard to budget and funding options, but I did want to bring that up,” Coates said.
Coates said there is $15 million allocated for Northwest Park with an estimated remaining gap of roughly $14 million. She noted that the project has not gone out for an official bid.
Coates recommended pursuing a bid process for the park, later stating that staff would be prepared to take the project to a bid process by the end of the month with plans to explore possible next steps in the third quarter of the year.
“I think to see a real number would be helpful and important,” she said.
The work session included a discussion about building Northwest Community Park all at once versus building it in phases. Council members voiced support for building the park all at once.
“We estimated Frisco on the Green at the design point that we’re at to cost roughly $7 million,” Coates later said. “Originally, Northwest and Frisco on the Green together, we had thought would be closer to the $29 million. So we’ve split them as two separate projects at this point.”
Work continues to develop a design for Frisco on the Green Park, Coates said Tuesday.
A 6-0 vote to table
During the City Council’s later regular meeting, Councilman Brian Livingston proposed tabling the item. He and other city council members voiced support for focusing on other parks projects and revisiting the proposed Heritage Garage and Foncine Store projects at a later time.
“I think in light of the conversation we had earlier today, I think it shifts the perspective of where we are right now. So once we holistically come back together and look at it in context, I think we’ll be able to revisit it, but not until then,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Angelia Pelham said.
“I think overall, we do want to see more attractions in downtown Frisco,” Council Member Tammy Meinershagen added, “so that piece is still there, and it may look differently from what was presented, but I just wanted to say that, too, that I know that that is still a goal, is that we want to have more attractions in downtown and have the nostalgia and have the cultural significance of historical areas and pieces, so I think the spirit of it is still there.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
