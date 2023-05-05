Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Frisco City Council members have opted to prioritize park development ahead of another proposed project that included creating a new venue for the city’s historic car collection, according to a Tuesday night council vote. 

Tuesday’s regular city council meeting included an agenda item for allocating $463,287 for design services for a Frisco Heritage Garage and heritage-inspired store. The garage was slated to be approximately 11,300 square feet and would house the city’s antique vehicle collection, which is currently located in “multiple make-shift storage areas across the city,” according to city documentation. The heritage-inspired store would be approximately 1,000 square feet and would be located at the Frisco Heritage Village site.

