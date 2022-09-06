The Rail District has announced an official launch party for this week that will aim to support local businesses in Frisco’s downtown.
Donny Churchman, CEO with Nack Development, said the event will center around a group that has been started to help elevate businesses in the Rail District.
The creation of the group comes in an effort to help unify businesses in Frisco’s downtown Rail District and to bring awareness to the area through marketing, branding and event sponsorships. The initiative will also serve to put out the message that the district is a destination for both Frisco residents and people from all over, Churchman said.
The launch event is scheduled for Sept. 7, but the effort has been a couple of years in the making, Churchman said.
“We were just waiting for the right time to get everyone behind it and get folks ready to go, and I think with the city getting ready to make their improvements to the downtown with Main Street, Elm Street and the plaza, we wanted to just be out in front of that so we hit the ground running by the time all those improvements are completed,” he said.
The city of Frisco is in the midst of working on a three-pronged approach to updating infrastructure in the downtown Rail District. Plans include reconstructing Elm Street by replacing existing pavement, adding on-street parking, widening pedestrian walkways, providing new street lighting, adding a traffic signal at the intersection with 5th Street and adding water/wastewater improvements. A contract for the Elm Street project was awarded in August. The approach also includes eventually reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks; and providing a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. The latter two projects are under design.
Churchman said he hopes the initiative brings a community feel.
“That we’re all doing this together, we’re all here for each other and we all have to support each other and lift each other up and understand that’s what this organization is about, is we are here for the businesses to exceed, hopefully to a level they never have, and just keep continuing to bring awareness to the Rail District,” he said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.