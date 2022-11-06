Twenty years of active service was just the beginning for Dick Peasley.
During his career in the United States Marine Corps, which spanned from 1967 to 1987, Peasley served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, served at the Naval Test Pilot School, was Commanding Officer for the “Marine One” Helicopter Squadron and was a Presidential Helicopter Pilot for President Ronald Reagan.
He didn’t stop there.
After retiring from military service, Peasley went on to work for Bell Helicopter until 2006. After that, he has worked to serve the Frisco community in a multitude of ways, including by being a founding member of the Frisco Lakes community’s veterans club and by spearheading both the annual Frisco Veterans Charity Golf Tournament and the First Responders Charity Golf Tournament. He’s helped raise over $180,000 in eight years for veterans charities in north Texas and for scholarships for the children of first responders. He served on the Frisco ISD bond committee in 2014 and has also represented Frisco on the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors since 2014. He currently serves as vice president on the board.
Those contributions, listed in a mayoral proclamation on Tuesday, gave pieces that point to a larger story of one local leader who continues to serve his community.
As a result, on Tuesday, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney proclaimed Peasley as Frisco’s 2022 Distinguished Veteran, an award that recognizes an outstanding veteran in the community.
Councilman John Keating, council representative for the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee, said Peasley exemplifies the goals of making Frisco “veteran ready” and “veteran friendly.”
“I want to thank you for all of your work, both on behalf of our nation and for coming home and continuing to serve your country by serving your community,” Keating said.
Keating said the Frisco Lakes community’s veterans committee nominated Peasley for the award, and that the nomination received unanimous support from the Frisco Veterans Advisory Committee, the council and from Cheney.
“I was really honored that our local veterans club would support me in selecting me to be their candidate, and I know that other people had to go along with that and approve it, so I was just very, very honored just to think that that many people would endorse me and vote for me or approve the nomination,” Peasley told the Frisco Enterprise.
As Veterans Day approaches on Nov. 11, Peasley said he reflects on the veterans who did not come back and on the families who also sacrificed. He also thinks about his own wife, who stood by her husband as he served in the military.
“It’s a family commitment, and I think that needs to be honored,” Peasley said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
