Dick Peasley was named Frisco's 2022 Distinguished Veteran during Tuesday's Frisco City Council meeting. 

Twenty years of active service was just the beginning for Dick Peasley.

During his career in the United States Marine Corps, which spanned from 1967 to 1987, Peasley served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, served at the Naval Test Pilot School, was Commanding Officer for the “Marine One” Helicopter Squadron and was a Presidential Helicopter Pilot for President Ronald Reagan.

