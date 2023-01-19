Frisco water tower file
By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

‘How would you like to see Frisco’s remaining 16-percent of undeveloped land take shape?’ That’s one of the questions that city staff will be posing to members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC). Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next CPAC. A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 CPAC. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.

Applicants will be asked about their ‘vision’ for Frisco and how their skill set qualifies them for the volunteer committee. City leaders plan to appoint members who will represent people living throughout the city’s four quadrants.

