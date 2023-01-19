‘How would you like to see Frisco’s remaining 16-percent of undeveloped land take shape?’ That’s one of the questions that city staff will be posing to members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC). Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next CPAC. A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 CPAC. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.
Applicants will be asked about their ‘vision’ for Frisco and how their skill set qualifies them for the volunteer committee. City leaders plan to appoint members who will represent people living throughout the city’s four quadrants.
John Lettelleir, Director of Development Services, says the committee will help staff and city leaders focus on topics such as:
Undeveloped land and long-term value
Redevelopment
‘Over zoning’ (retail)
Established neighborhoods
“Given recent corporate relocations and other major, commercial development announcements, we’d like the committee members’ help to refine our vision for the future,” said Lettelleir. “We’ll also be developing policies for zoning and development considerations. We’re also looking to support some of our older, well-established neighborhoods with strategies for sustainability and resiliency.”
CPAC will address aging populations and future land uses, as well as walkability, connectivity and mobility. Mixed-use developments along the Dallas North Tollway, city services and transportation policies will also be discussed.
“The (U.S.) Census Bureau continues to rank our city among the fastest growing cities in the nation,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney.
“SmartAsset ranks Frisco as the ‘#1 Safest City’ in the country’ and Money Magazine recognized Frisco as one of the ‘Best Places to Live’ in the country. We applaud city councils and staffs, past and present, for the thoughtful planning and visioning over the years,” said Mayor Cheney. “But we also credit our volunteers who provide invaluable feedback and perspective that we just can’t provide in our positions. This is why we encourage you to apply. If you’re not appointed, attend the public meetings and provide your feedback.”
The Comprehensive Plan is required by City Charter and reviewed every few years as growth and market conditions dictate. Applications are accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10. Once appointed, CPAC members will begin working in March. CPAC recommendations will be presented to P & Z and City Council by first quarter, 2025. Apply at tinyurl.com/2tjfyd9t
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
