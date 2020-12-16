A Frisco resident has submitted a formal complaint alleging that certain Frisco City Council members have violated a statewide mandate to wear a face covering while at specific events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The complaint calls for the removal of Mayor Jeff Cheney, Councilmen John Keating and Brian Livingston and Councilman-elect Dan Stricklin, who has not yet been officially sworn in to the Frisco City Council. The complaint cites two specific events in Frisco at which Frisco councilmen are seen in pictures on social media without face masks on.
“We acknowledge the city of Frisco received an ethics complaint today, Dec. 14, 2020,” the city said in a statement to The Frisco Enterprise. “Frisco intends to comply with procedures outlined in Frisco’s Code of Ethics ordinance for addressing the complaint filed by Martin Woodward.”
According to the ordinance, within seven business days after the city attorney receives the complaint, the city attorney will make an initial assessment of the complaint and, under the assumption that the allegations are true, decide if the alleged facts constitute a violation of ethics laws in the ordinance.
After the initial assessment, the city attorney will meet with the City Council at its next regular meeting to submit a written report describing the complaint and the assessment. The report will be made in executive session if the law allows, according to the ordinance.
In an open session of a City Council meeting, a majority of council members not implicated by the complaint can either dismiss the complaint, decide that the complaint doesn’t warrant a violation of ethics laws, or decide that the complaint constitutes a violation of ethics laws and refer it for investigation, according to the city ordinance.
The complaint, received by the city on Monday, alleges that Keating, Livingston and Stricklin failed to wear masks or engage in social distancing while attending a Dec. 4 event at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco. The complaint also alleges that Keating, Livingston, Stricklin and Cheney attended a Dec. 10 event at Verona Villa in Frisco and alleges that they “purposely failed to wear masks” and did not maintain a social distance. The complaint references pictures from social media as evidence for both allegations.
In an email, Cheney said that while he was not at the Dec. 4 event referenced in the complaint, he has heard council members in attendance followed all guidelines. He added that he did attend the Dec. 10 event, a veterans holiday social.
"They did a very good job enforcing the guidelines,” Cheney stated. “The veterans did ask for a quick photo near the end of the presentation, which we granted, similarly to what we do at our ceremonial council meetings and all within our guidelines. I observed everyone wearing masks when moving around and following the restaurant standards as required. The organizers did a very good job, and I have no concerns with their execution of the event.”
The complaint is not the first time Frisco council members, particularly Cheney, have been called out for a lack of a face covering in photos. The city’s Facebook posts with pictures from City Council meeting presentations have garnered comments from a variety of people over a span of months noting the lack of face coverings.
“Most people aren’t necessarily familiar with the orders, which do not require a mask while giving presentations,” Cheney said in a Tuesday interview.
Executive Order GA-29, issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 2, exempts people from wearing a face covering while giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience.
Cheney said the city checks in advance with those attending City Council meetings to be recognized at ceremonial events to see if they would rather have photos with masks or if they would like to wait until a future meeting. He said the city has obliged taking “quick photos without masks,” which he said is allowed through the governor’s orders during presentations.
“It's their moment,” Cheney said. “For many of them, it's a celebration. For many of them, it's a memory that they're going to frame and that they're going to look back on for decades, and quite frankly we want to oblige them as far as how they want to remember their time being recognized in front of the city.”
Cheney said he didn’t think Woodward’s filed complaint had any basis of merit.
“Council has been very diligent in following all of the governor’s orders in public,” he stated in his email. “Unfortunately there are a few creating false narratives on social media.”
