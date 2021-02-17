A Frisco resident was rescued by firefighters who responded to an overnight apartment fire in the 9000 block of Gaylord Pkwy on Wednesday.
The resident was treated on scene by Frisco Fire Fighters and transported to Medical City Plano with burn and respiratory injuries. The resident remains hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.
The fire, initially reported at 1:12 a.m. at Circa Frisco Apartments, quickly spread to multiple units. The building that caught fire housed 260 units.
The first arriving firefighters began rescue efforts and called for additional resources to respond to the scene. Firefighters from multiple area departments including Allen, Plano, Prosper and McKinney reported to the scene. Departments from Little Elm and The Colony responded to assist with local calls.
Two Frisco Firefighters also suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and have since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The number of displaced residents is still to be determined.
