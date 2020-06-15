Frisco resident Tess Heffron stood in the parking lot of the Frisco Commons Park and Spray Park on Saturday as people around her asked for window markers.
Others in the parking lot had begun writing phrases on their car windows like “Black Lives Matter” and “White Silence is Violence.”
“Which color do you want?” Heffron asked one person who approached her.
They chose purple.
In just a few moments, these cars would form a line to drive along Frisco roadways in a peaceful, socially distant and accessible protest. Heffron, the protest organizer, has rheumatoid arthritis, which puts her at a high risk for COVID-19 and makes it hard to walk for long distances, she said.
“So I really wanted to protest, but none of the protests that are going on were really accommodating for anyone with disabilities or who is high-risk, so I just thought there’s probably some other people who want to do the same,” she said.
As a result, a line of cars joined her along a planned route for her socially distant and accessible protest. This comes after two walking protests along Eldorado Parkway on June 1 and June 6 in Frisco, which featured traditional signs and chants.
Saturday’s protest made its own type of presence. Fluttered car horns rang out as the convoy made its way down the route. Riders in a Jeep held signs above the car’s open roof. One woman stopped her car in order to take a video of the passing line.
For nurse assistant June Nickels, the protest was a way to show support while staying safe for her patients and family. The Little Elm resident said she felt one protest was not enough and showed up on Saturday to show her support.
“I just want to see the most people together for one cause that’s against racism,” she said.
Protests are formed and executed for many reasons, and for McKinney resident Lynda Delsol, the purpose of showing up was to move forward from awareness and into action.
“We all know there’s been a disproportionate amount of wrongs done to African-American men. I have many in my family, including my son and my husband,” Delsol said. “And so we want to move forward. What horrific things have happened, we want to stop that, and so we want to give ideas in addition to calling it out, make people more aware.”
Delsol continued to express her main idea that “we are all one race, and working together, we can make a change.”
“We are one race. We have different ethnicities, different cultures, different things to bring together,” Delsol said. “So why am I here? I’m here to have a step forward, to make a voice to help people to understand that we’re one and there’s things that we can do when one of us is hurting.”
Police showed up to help the line of cars get onto the road at the beginning of the protest. Delsol said she was pleased that the police were there. Her father was a policeman and she has a lot of respect for them, she said.
“We have a system that lets the bad go on,” she said, “so let’s fix that system, and then let’s look at the community programs that can help alleviate the police doing what they may not be trained to do.”
Delsol said she thought the protest went well.
“You never can measure the impact it has, but I’m sure it did once people saw it,” she said.
