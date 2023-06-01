Frisco Fire file

File photo 

 Courtesy of Frisco Fire Department

The city of Frisco has scheduled a Thursday, June 1 event that will allow local residents to interact with five candidates who are vying for the role of Frisco Fire Chief. 

The meeting, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., will take place at the George Purefoy Municipal Center (6101 Frisco Square Blvd.) on the fourth floor, where the Frisco Public Library was previously located. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

