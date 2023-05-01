Frisco Fair Photo.jpg
File Photo

The city of Frisco announced on Monday that a special event permit for the Frisco Fair had been revoked effective immediately. 

"As such, the Frisco Fair will NOT open today. Additionally, the Frisco Fair’s remaining schedule in Frisco is cancelled due to public safety concerns," the city stated at 4 p.m. Monday, May 1. 

