The city of Frisco announced on Monday that a special event permit for the Frisco Fair had been revoked effective immediately.
"As such, the Frisco Fair will NOT open today. Additionally, the Frisco Fair’s remaining schedule in Frisco is cancelled due to public safety concerns," the city stated at 4 p.m. Monday, May 1.
The city said its decision was related to the following:
Multiple calls received in dispatch regarding disruptive behavior, arguments, fights, and gunshots.
The response to resolve the complaints took approximately two hours by police requiring 26 police.
Emergency egress gates non-existent and/or pad locked.
"The city of Frisco’s decision is based on assessment of events occurring at the Frisco Fair on April 29 which required the response of 26 officers, that '…would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the organizer, other users of the venue, city employees or the public…' as noted in the Special Event Ordinance 19-07-59,'" the city stated.
The city has said that any settlement of pre-purchased tickets should be addressed to the Frisco Fair operator.
"Again, Frisco believes its permit revocation is in the community’s best interest," the city stated. "Thank you for understanding."
The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after the Frisco Police Department stated the following on its social media page: "Social media posts are inaccurately reporting an incident at the Frisco Fair. Last night, FPD Officers responded to multiple disturbances at the location, including a report of shots fired. However, no arrests were made as a result of these calls, nor any known gunshot victims."
The Frisco Fair opened for the 2023 season on April 28 and was scheduled to run through May 14.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.