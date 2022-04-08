Panther Creek Panthers logo

Earlier this week, Frisco Independent School District's 12 high school, Panther Creek High School, revealed its mascot during a ceremony.

The name of the mascot should not be a surprise given the school's name.

Welcome to Frisco, the Panther Creek High School Panthers.

Panther Creek logo 2

The Panthers logo was designed by FISD student and Frisco Memorial High School senior Surabhi Soni. Panther Creek's school colors will be black and teal. 

Panther Creek High School is set to open in the fall of this year, and is located at 1875 PGA Parkway, within a short 3-iron distance from the new PGA Headquarters.

FISD's 12 high schools are now:

  • Frisco High School "The Original" Raccoons
  • Frisco Centennial Titans
  • Frisco Wakeland Wolverines
  • Frisco Liberty Redhawks
  • Frisco Heritage Coyotes
  • Frisco Lone Star Rangers
  • Frisco Independence Knights
  • Frisco Reedy Lions
  • Frisco Lebanon Trail Blazers
  • Frisco Memorial Warriors
  • Frisco Emerson Mavericks
  • Frisco Panther Creek Panthers

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com

