featured Frisco’s high school dozen: FISD’s 12th high school Panther Creek officially has a mascot... the Panthers! Apr 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earlier this week, Frisco Independent School District's 12 high school, Panther Creek High School, revealed its mascot during a ceremony.The name of the mascot should not be a surprise given the school's name.Welcome to Frisco, the Panther Creek High School Panthers. The Panthers logo was designed by FISD student and Frisco Memorial High School senior Surabhi Soni. Panther Creek's school colors will be black and teal. What People Are Reading Drone delivery service in Frisco Station partners with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources Frisco’s La Hacienda Ranch to open April 19…maybe Frisco announces Saturday lane and road closures for half-marathon Frisco library update: dinosaur named, 'What kind of library user are you?', award granted Frisco park discussions introduce 'prairie observation deck' in place of previously discussed tower Panther Creek High School is set to open in the fall of this year, and is located at 1875 PGA Parkway, within a short 3-iron distance from the new PGA Headquarters.The Panthers logo was designed by FISD student and Frisco Memorial High School senior Surabhi Soni. Panther Creek's school colors will be black and teal. FISD's 12 high schools are now:Frisco High School "The Original" RaccoonsFrisco Centennial TitansFrisco Wakeland WolverinesFrisco Liberty RedhawksFrisco Heritage CoyotesFrisco Lone Star RangersFrisco Independence KnightsFrisco Reedy LionsFrisco Lebanon Trail BlazersFrisco Memorial WarriorsFrisco Emerson MavericksFrisco Panther Creek Panthers Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frisco Panther Creek High School Mascot School Colors High School Student Frisco Memorial High School Logo Panther Creek High School Doze Frisco Independent School District Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Latest e-Edition Frisco Enterprise To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Frisco Enterprise Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Frisco Enterprise e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Frisco Enterprise Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Most Popular DART police arrest Dallas man who allegedly shot, killed transit passenger Mesquite and Garland first respondors save five people from drowning Drone delivery service in Frisco Station partners with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources Frisco’s La Hacienda Ranch to open April 19…maybe Judge denies motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Collin County woman who miscarried while in Collin County Jail custody. Downtown Mesquite launches first farmers market of 2022 Celina man gets life in prison for assaulting multiple women over 15 years 55-acre Allen Gateway at Twin Creeks addition plat passes Allen Planning and Zoning Commission Rowlett approves industrial park in North Shore District Rowlett police arrest suspect in connection with shooting at Volero gas station Frisco, TX Postal code Right Now 66° Humidity: 20% Feels Like: 66° Heat Index: 66° Wind: 20 mph Wind Chill: 64° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:05:56 AM Sunset: 07:52:49 PM Dew Point: 23° Visibility: 10 mi Today Clear skies. Low 41F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight Clear skies. Low 41F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow Sunny. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Next 12 Hours Time Temp Wind Precip 6 PM 66° 19 mph 0% 6 PM 66° Wind: NW @ 19 mph Precip: 0% Chance Humidity: 19% Wind Chill: 64° Heat Index: 66° UV Index: 1 Low Visibility: 10 mi 7 PM 64° 16 mph 0% 7 PM 64° Wind: NW @ 16 mph Precip: 0% Chance Humidity: 20% Wind Chill: 63° Heat Index: 64° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 8 PM 59° 8 mph 0% 8 PM 59° Wind: NW @ 8 mph Precip: 0% Chance Humidity: 27% Wind Chill: 58° Heat Index: 59° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 9 PM 56° 5 mph 1% 9 PM 56° Wind: NW @ 5 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 32% Wind Chill: 55° Heat Index: 56° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 10 PM 53° 3 mph 1% 10 PM 53° Wind: NW @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 36% Wind Chill: 53° Heat Index: 53° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 11 PM 51° 2 mph 1% 11 PM 51° Wind: WNW @ 2 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 41% Wind Chill: 51° Heat Index: 51° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 12 AM 49° 2 mph 1% 12 AM 49° Wind: W @ 2 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 46% Wind Chill: 49° Heat Index: 49° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 1 AM 48° 3 mph 1% 1 AM 48° Wind: W @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 54% Wind Chill: 48° Heat Index: 48° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 2 AM 46° 3 mph 1% 2 AM 46° Wind: WSW @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 59% Wind Chill: 46° Heat Index: 46° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 3 AM 45° 3 mph 1% 3 AM 45° Wind: SW @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 61% Wind Chill: 45° Heat Index: 45° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 4 AM 44° 3 mph 1% 4 AM 44° Wind: WSW @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 62% Wind Chill: 44° Heat Index: 44° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi 5 AM 42° 3 mph 1% 5 AM 42° Wind: SW @ 3 mph Precip: 1% Chance Humidity: 64% Wind Chill: 42° Heat Index: 42° UV Index: 0 Low Visibility: 10 mi Submit your sports news We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit This Week's Print Ads MARKET STREET/MRS. BAIRDS Bulletin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.