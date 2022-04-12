Two Collin College students have been named 2022 Coca-Cola Academic Team Scholars. Michael Hamblin has been named a Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Alexis Merker has been named a Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
Hamblin, of Sachse, is completing his Associate of Applied Science in Information Systems Cybersecurity and plans to pursue the Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity at Collin College. He said he wants to unlock new career opportunities within cybersecurity and in the long term he wants to advise and mentor students and entry-level cybersecurity professionals.
“I am deeply honored to be selected as a Gold Scholar on Coca-Cola’s 2022 Academic Team,” Hamblin said. “This is a prestigious award reserved for exceptional students reflecting the most outstanding academic accomplishments, commitment to community service, and leadership. I am grateful to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for their recognition and support in furthering my academic goals.”
Hamblin is the secretary and treasurer of the Collin College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, vice president of the Information Systems Security Association, a member of the Collin College chapter of Women in Security, and a founding member of the Collin College chapter of The Order of the Sword and Shield, a Homeland Security honor society.
Merker, of Frisco, is studying biology with a concentration in marine biology. She said her desire is to be part of the global mission to protect the environment and save wildlife species from extinction by teaching others the importance of wildlife conservation. Merker plans to pursue a Ph.D.
in a field related to biology or marine biology and become an educator either with a wildlife rescue or at an elementary school.
“It is inspiring to know how impactful my actions are at my college and in my community,” Merker said. “Receiving this scholarship is pushing me to continue to grow as a leader who has a heart for service.”
Merker is co-president of the Collin College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”
Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.
Collin College serves more than 56,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management to be offered beginning fall 2022. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.