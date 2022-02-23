Frisco will host its first Town Hall of the year on Feb. 28.
The city has announced a Town Hall that will take place from 7-9 p.m. both virtually and in the City Council Chambers at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center.
Residents can participate by attending in person, by connecting through phone or by watching on the city’s Facebook livestream.
To listen in and participate, residents can dial 888-409-5380 toll free.
A Q&A portion of the meeting will follow staff presentations, according to the city website.
