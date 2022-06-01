Frisco residents are invited to attend an open house that will give them a look at two key future outdoor spaces in the city.
The open house, available to the community, will allow attendees to give feedback and to look at design concepts for both Northwest Community Park and Frisco on the Green. City representatives, as well as representatives from landscape architecture firm Design Workshop will be on site to answer questions.
Frisco on the Green park is expected to serve as an "educational epicenter" on land that is mostly wetland. According to a press release, it will include outdoor classroom space and boardwalks.
Northwest Community Park is expected to "feature expanded bike trails and community programming within the park’s rich ecology," according to a press release. "It will preserve and enhance rare remnants of Texas Blackland Prairie, and incorporate a great lawn, splash pads, playgrounds, discovery trail, and picnic areas."
The parks are expected to begin construction spring 2023.
Design options will remain at the library through June 30. Community members can also give feedback at ShapeYourPlay.com.
The event is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. June 9 at the Frisco Public Library, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, in the atrium.
“Our goal is to provide the public with a platform to give their feedback on the current design of the parks – we’re hoping this open house will do just that,” said Shannon Coates, Director of Play Frisco, in a press release. “We are excited to share the latest park designs and look forward to moving into the next phase of making these designs come to fruition for all of Frisco residents to enjoy for years to come.”
See more plans and renderings here:
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
