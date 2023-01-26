Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 6:57 pm
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced.
According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco.
The first event is scheduled for 7:30-9 a.m., and the second event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m.
As Frisco moves towards granting municipal approval for Universal Studios' kid-focused theme…
Both events will take place at the Collin College Frisco Campus Conference Center building (9700 Wade Blvd.)
Registration for the events is open at friscochamber.com/blog/coffee-meet-greet-with-universal-parks-and-resorts/
“Are you ready to see it?”
