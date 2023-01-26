Universal rendering.jpg
The community will get a chance to "meet and greet" with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco as part of an event through the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the city has announced. 

According to the city, there will be two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco. 

