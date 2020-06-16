A student at Lebanon Trail High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Matt Wixon, athletics facilitator with FISD communications, confirmed that the student was exposed to the virus by a family member.
The student participated in strength and conditioning workouts last week and tested positive before showing symptoms, Wixon said. The district was made aware on Sunday that the student had tested positive, and families of students in strength and conditioning at Lebanon Trail High School were told Sunday afternoon.
The school was closed for workouts Monday for two deep cleanings, and students who had close contact with the person must undergo a 14-day quarantine before returning to workouts. The self-isolation measures follow guidelines from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and University Interscholastic League (UIL), Wixon said.
“The strength and conditioning and skills workouts were designed to minimize interaction among players and staff,” Wixon said.
Those who were not in the same workout group as the student could return to workouts Tuesday.
