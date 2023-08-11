Frisco scores huge goal with estimated $3M in direct economic impact from Messi soccer match

Lionel Messi (10) and Inter Miami drew more than 19,000 fans to Toyota Stadium to play a road match against FC Dallas on Aug. 6. Thousands of fans who attended the match wore Argentina, FC Barcelona and Inter Miami Messi jerseys in support of one of the world's greatest player, despite the match being a home game for FC Dallas.
Josh Dill will tell you he goes to a lot of sporting events.
But he couldn’t help but note the “palpable excitement” that pervaded the air in Toyota Stadium the night of Aug. 6.
It’s the kind of energy that takes over entire stadiums when the biggest name in soccer takes to the pitch of a Frisco soccer venue on a Sunday night.
Over 19,000 spectators took to a sold-out Toyota Stadium to watch the historic moment unfold, showing support for home team FC Dallas, but also erupting in cheers whenever Messi made contact with the ball.
Dill, who serves as director of sports and events with Frisco’s convention and visitors bureau, noted the buzz in the hallways of the upper stadium level.
“But you open the door and step out onto the balcony, and you could just feel the surge of energy coming in,” he said.
It was an energy that equated to about $3 million in direct economic impact to the region, according to numbers provided by Visit Frisco, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“Retail is typically the largest segment of what’s affected there,” Dill said. “Our retail estimate was actually around $928,000 spent in the market induced by that game.”
Visit Frisco stayed conservative with its estimates when it came to overnight stays, Dill said, noting that the event probably had a heavy regional draw.
“We do know that only 11% of the ticket buyers for the game were from Frisco zip codes, and honestly there’s a good chance that some of those Frisco season ticket holders may have resold some of those tickets,” Dill said. “So we know people were bringing money into our economy, which is a good thing, and we’ll definitely appreciate the Messi effect for a while.”
Visit Frisco also tracked media coverage of the event that specifically mentioned Frisco in connection with the match, Dill said.
“Just on match day, that happened 413 times, and those 413 mentions had a reach of over 3.2 billion people,” Dill said. “And so the earned media value for hosting this game, we have somewhere more than $6 million.”
For Sports City, USA and for the home of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, Dill said the legendary night is just a preview of the soccer fandom that is expected to come to the area over the next few years as the 2026 World Cup approaches.
Dallas was named as one of 16 host cities for the forthcoming 2026 World cup, a milestone moment for the region and also for Frisco, who was part of the process and continues to be a key part of discussions about the DFW region’s role in the global event.
Frisco’s exact role in World Cup 2026 proceedings has yet to be determined, Dill said, although its role will be a major one in the DFW area, he said. Officials have hinted at the city’s ability to be a training site for referees or a base camp for an international delegation.
“We’re hoping to get that semi-final or final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but obviously we know that Frisco and all the investment that’s been made with FC Dallas for more than 20 years is going to pay off by having kind of that world cup effect bringing its way up north here,” Dill said.
Messi Mayhem! Fans travel from near and far to see Messi, FC Dallas face off in Round of 16 Leagues Cup match in Frisco
