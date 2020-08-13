The Frisco City Council approved setting a proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at its Monday evening work session.
The proposed tax rate, 44.66 cents per $100 of appraised value, is the same rate the city set for the previous fiscal year.
According to a letter in the draft budget from City Manager George Purefoy dated Aug. 4, the recommended rate would result in a projected 0.615% increase in revenues. The letter also stated that there had been a 0.15% increase in value for the same property that had been on the tax rolls in the current year. Purefoy said the property tax numbers in his letter were good as of the Aug. 4 date.
“However, due to the number of property tax valuation protests this year (over 36%), there will be some of the tax valuation numbers which will be updated again as we go through the budget process this year,” Purefoy’s letter stated.
The 44.66 per $100 rate falls below both the voter approval rate and the no-new-revenue rate, according to city documentation.
Ad valorem taxes are expected to account for 52% of general fund revenues for the 2021 fiscal year, according to the draft budget, which assumes the 44.66 tax rate. The total general fund revenue budget for the upcoming fiscal budget year comes to $182.9 million, according to the draft budget.
In the budget draft, other taxes, which include sales taxes, account for 30% of general fund revenues for the upcoming fiscal year. The draft budget estimates a 1% increase in sales tax receipts for the 2021 fiscal year budget compared to the previous fiscal year’s revised budget.
“This estimate is based on the decrease in activity that we are seeing in the current year, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and predicting some slight growth for FY21 receipts,” the budget draft states.
The general fund operating expenditures are budgeted for $182.6 million in the draft budget, an increase from the projected year-end total from the 2020 fiscal year by about $13.2 million.
The police department accounts for the largest piece of proposed general fund expenditures, according to a summary expenditure report in the draft budget. Approximately $46.4 million, or about 25% of proposed general fund expenditures, go to the department. The police department sees a proposed 6% expenditure increase, according to the draft.
The fire and emergency medical services department accounts for the second largest piece of general fund expenditures in the draft budget, receiving $42.3 million, or about 23% of the proposed fund expenditures. In the draft, the fire department’s budget sees an 11% increase from the previous year.
According to the budget draft, the seven suggested staffing additions included four police officers and one wellness coordinator for the patrol division, one victim’s advocate in the investigations division and one deputy chief included in fire operations.
The “general government” section of general fund expenditures notes a proposed 13% increase in its budget compared to the previous fiscal year.
“A large part of the increase is due to the postponement of the May 2020 General Election to November 2020. This postponement results in two elections to be held in FY21,” the draft budget states.
The City Council is slated to adopt the final budget at a September meeting, before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
