Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year

With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season.
The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features 11 holiday songs that will be playing through radio station 107.3 FM. Visitors can also watch the show as pedestrians and will hear music through speakers on the sidewalk.
“So no matter where you are, you’re going to be able to hear the music and see the lights. It’s phenomenal,” said Jordan Drexler, assistant property manger with Frisco Square.
The show is choreographed by Jeff Trykoski of Illumimax, LLC. The light show is presented by CoServ Electric and is free to the public.
The show makes up one key component of the overall Christmas on the Square event, which is in its 18th year and is held in partnership with the city.
“It is a winter wonderland,” Drexler said of the event. “On top of having that light show 6-10 p.m. every night until Dec. 31, we also do have snow flurries on the sidewalks and also you do get those experiences like also the ice skating rink which is open daily until Jan. 3. And then on top of that as well, we have visits with Santa and horse carriage rides on select dates.”
“It definitely brings a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy the holiday timeframe that we’re in now with the season, which is phenomenal because there is a lot of other things around the area, but there’s nothing quite like this,” Drexler said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
