‘It's a winter wonderland’

Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year

Frisco Square puts on area’s largest choreographed light show for a 17th year
Frisco Square Holiday Lights_4.jpeg

There are many areas to make photo memories with family and friends around Frisco Square during the holiday season.

With over 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 11 songs, 10 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension chords, Frisco Square is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors to the 17th year of its holiday lights show this season.

The largest choreographed light show in north Texas, the show features 11 holiday songs that will be playing through radio station 107.3 FM. Visitors can also watch the show as pedestrians and will hear music through speakers on the sidewalk. 

Frisco Square's Christmas light show will run every night from 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31.
Frisco Square Holiday Lights_2.jpeg

Make sure you take a few trips around the square in your car, or get out of your vehicle and take a stroll through the streets of Frisco Square to get the full effect of the light show set to music.
Frisco Square Holiday Lights_3.jpeg

Looking for the perfect Christmas card photo opportunity? Frisco Square has tons of options.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

