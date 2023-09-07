Frisco Pickle and Social.jpg

A rendering of the planned Pickle and Social venue that was announced for Frisco Station on Sept. 7. 

 Rendering provided

The Frisco Station Partnership is launching its first entertainment venue at Frisco Station. Pickle and Social, a pickleball destination with world-class courts, will be paired with Fairway Social, a one-of-a-kind experience with simulators that feature 130 golf courses and 10 other sports to appeal to everyone in the family.

Pickle and Social, a newly launched venture of Competitive Social Ventures (CSV), is opening pickleball venues across the U.S., including Houston; Scottsdale, Arizona; Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Greenville, South Carolina and two locations in Atlanta. The Frisco location will mark the first U.S. location to feature both Pickle and Social, as well as the Fairway Social concept. Construction is scheduled to commence in spring 2024 with an opening date in spring 2025.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments