The Frisco Station Partnership is launching its first entertainment venue at Frisco Station. Pickle and Social, a pickleball destination with world-class courts, will be paired with Fairway Social, a one-of-a-kind experience with simulators that feature 130 golf courses and 10 other sports to appeal to everyone in the family.
Pickle and Social, a newly launched venture of Competitive Social Ventures (CSV), is opening pickleball venues across the U.S., including Houston; Scottsdale, Arizona; Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Greenville, South Carolina and two locations in Atlanta. The Frisco location will mark the first U.S. location to feature both Pickle and Social, as well as the Fairway Social concept. Construction is scheduled to commence in spring 2024 with an opening date in spring 2025.
“We’re delighted to welcome both Pickle and Social and Fairway Social to Frisco Station as the entertainment anchor of the community,” said Trey Sibley, general manager of The Rudman Partnership. “Frisco has its first premier venue for pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the world, and the space is the perfect place to host prestigious pickleball tournaments in the future. These two offerings are just the beginning of the entertainment we’ll bring to Frisco Station.”
The Frisco Station venue will provide both outdoor and indoor pickleball courts for players looking for lessons, league play, tournaments or a quick pick-up game with friends or family. You can also improve your short game on the putting green or enjoy live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu, signature drinks, cornhole, beach volleyball and ping-pong.
“As one of the fastest growing cities in America, it’s fitting for Frisco to become a destination for pickleball, one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Our residents have been asking for more pickleball courts for quite some time, so I’m confident this concept will be popular with locals and visitors, alike. We’re a community with an active lifestyle and look forward to this concept complimenting Frisco Station’s development.”
CSV was represented by Tim Henson of Venture Commercial Real Estate, LLC and Bryan Cornelius of RETAIL UNION.
“We’re thrilled to bring both concepts to the vibrant community of Frisco Station,” said Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV. “Our mission is to bring people together for fun and authentic shared experiences by creating an unbeatable atmosphere, innovative play, amazing food and drinks and top-notch service. Guests will have twice the amount of fun all in one place.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
