Frisco Station

Frisco Station is a globally recognized, award-winning 242-acre, mixed-use development in Frisco.

Frisco is moving forward on an agreement with the Frisco Station development that will allow for improvements to the site’s open space.

Approval of the Frisco City Council’s consent agenda during a Tuesday meeting gave the green light for Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson to execute a development agreement between the city and Frisco Station. According to a city memo authored by Frisco Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina, the agreement outlines how the city will invest park fees that come from the Frisco Station development back into the open space.

A page from a development agreement between the city of Frisco and Frisco station outlines open space improvements for the site. See the full agreement document at bit.ly/3Fy4WqL

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

