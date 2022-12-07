Frisco is moving forward on an agreement with the Frisco Station development that will allow for improvements to the site’s open space.
Approval of the Frisco City Council’s consent agenda during a Tuesday meeting gave the green light for Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson to execute a development agreement between the city and Frisco Station. According to a city memo authored by Frisco Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina, the agreement outlines how the city will invest park fees that come from the Frisco Station development back into the open space.
Frisco Station includes six total open space tracts, and two of those are complete, according to the memo. The tracts are expected to serve as a “privately maintained park for all intents and purposes for residents and visitors.” Brezina stated that the Frisco City Council had previously approved a Park Fee Set Aside Agreement. To date, Frisco Station has paid roughly $1,490,755 in park fees on the property, which has been set aside as part of the previous Park Fee Set Aside Agreement.
The memo outlined a number of obligations for Frisco Station as part of the agreement, including that the entity would make improvements like enhanced plantings and trees, trail widenings, enhanced pedestrian paver crossings, interpretive signage and fitness stations. In addition, Frisco Station would be expected to agree to maintenance standards, provide 60 public parking spaces upon full development of the open space tracts.
The memo also outlined city obligations, including that the city will reimburse Frisco Station for a maximum of $5,700,040 in open space improvements approved and constructed as per the agreement. The city would also reimburse the developer $123,253 for street trees and lighting along Warren Parkway — a line item that the memo states was requested by the Stonebriar Park Homeowners Association after completion of Building One.
The City Council approved the consent agenda unanimously.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
