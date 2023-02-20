Sophie Meinershagen

Sophie Meinershagen

 Courtesy of Sophie Meinershagen / Vanessa Corral

Sophie Meinershagen started writing her book, "The Fearless List," when she was in the 7th grade. Now, as a junior at Frisco Reedy High School, she is weeks away from publishing her book on March 10. "The Fearless List," a story about what it truly means to come face to face with your fears, is available for preorder on Amazon, Walmart and at Barnes & Noble. Meinershagen is also a writer for the Voice of Frisco, a student-run newspaper, and creator of the Reedy Prelude Orchestra Newspaper.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments