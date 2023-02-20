Sophie Meinershagen started writing her book, "The Fearless List," when she was in the 7th grade. Now, as a junior at Frisco Reedy High School, she is weeks away from publishing her book on March 10. "The Fearless List," a story about what it truly means to come face to face with your fears, is available for preorder on Amazon, Walmart and at Barnes & Noble. Meinershagen is also a writer for the Voice of Frisco, a student-run newspaper, and creator of the Reedy Prelude Orchestra Newspaper.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am currently a junior at Reedy High School. I’ve been writing since I was 5, and at the time, I actually wrote under the pseudonym “Janice Macken” for fun. I wrote several short books and even created a blog, an Instagram and a fan page account under her name! I’ve always loved great stories, whether through books, movies or musicals. I also love capturing stories through photography and art, and I enjoy playing the viola as well.
What inspired you to create "The Fearless List"?
When I was in 7th grade, I watched a YouTube video of a girl and her sister facing their biggest fears, and that inspired me to write down my own list of fears. As I was writing my list, I suddenly thought, “I need to write a book about this!” I ran to my mom to tell her about my idea, and I started my book that day.
What was the process like for creating your book?
There is a lot that goes into writing and publishing a book. It’s not just coming up with the story or even finishing one draft. I started the first draft in 7th grade, and I went through over 20 drafts in four years by the time the book was complete. During that time, I submitted my book to a developmental editor, copy editor and proofreader on Reedsy, an online resource for writers. I didn’t realize that writing the novel wasn’t the majority of the process — it’s actually only about 20%. Revising/Editing is 50%, and publishing is 30% of the process, so you have to accept that it’s not going to be done overnight. There were so many things I learned during the self-publication process, from ways to format your novel, forming a publishing LLC, getting the ISBN number, figuring out your trim size, choosing color schemes, deciding what kind of design would best suit the cover, and more. The hardest part is that, like with any form of art, there isn’t a definite point where you can say your work is done. You can always fix one more word, make one more change or try another design. However, at some point, you have to decide it’s ready.
What was the best part of creating "The Fearless List"?
It was exciting to hold the book in its final form, but it was equally fulfilling to finish my very first draft in 8th grade. I had never finished a full-length novel of 50,000 words before, so it felt like a huge accomplishment. I have also been filming a video blog documenting my progress from beginning to end, so it has been fun seeing how I have changed and how the book has changed. The characters are very real to me, and they began to take a life of their own. To be able to write an original story that comes to life from my imagination and onto paper is an incredible feeling.
What was the most surprising part about creating your book?
As I was going through the many different drafts, I gave the book to a few close friends and family members for feedback. What surprised me was their reaction to the characters as well as their favorite parts of the story. I’m also a little surprised that the entire process is finally complete! It’s still hard to believe that the book is now sitting on my bookshelf and no longer on my computer screen.
What are your hopes for "The Fearless List" when it is released in March?
I hope that people will relate to the idea that it’s okay to be afraid, but in order to fully live life, it’s important to step outside of your comfort zone. As someone with many fears myself, writing about Lenna’s journey allowed me to vicariously confront my own fears. Writing comes from a place of truth, which is why my main character is also mixed race, a perspective that I could authentically portray. I hope the story allows many different people to read and relate to the characters!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Aside from playing the viola and taking photos, I enjoy crocheting and spending time with my friends and family. I also love musicals, and I have seen over 50 different live productions so far. Recently, my parents introduced me to many older TV shows including "The Office," "Lost," and "Gilmore Girls." I love the character-driven narratives in each of these shows, and they have inspired me to experiment with different forms of writing.
What do you hope to do after high school?
I would like to be an author, editor, screenwriter or anything that deals with the craft of storytelling.
What is your favorite book?
I like so many different books, but my favorite is “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. I really relate to the family of sisters growing up together, and I’ve always related to the main character being a writer. The way it’s written is also very unique because it’s a story within a story.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I’m definitely a night owl; I have written most of my book between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., especially since I usually have homework to finish!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I’d choose Taylor Swift’s “Fearless”. . . and honestly any song by Taylor Swift since I listened to all of her music while writing.
What advice would you give to others who want to write?
Write about things that you actually want to write about, not what you think others will want. If you get writer’s block, push through. I got major writer’s block about five times throughout my process, and the way I got through it was by putting "The Fearless List" aside to begin a completely different novel with new characters. After that break, I was ready to come back to the project with a fresh perspective.
