Frisco fifth-grader Sharon Sara has won this year’s Doodle for Google contest for the United States, Google announced Wednesday.
Out of tens of thousands of submissions, Sara’s doodle earned the national award and won the Vaughn Elementary School student a $30,000 college scholarship.
“It's really, really, really cool to see something I drew on a website so big,” Sara said Wednesday.
She said her parents told her she had won the national contest.
“I was really excited, because I was really bored out with school, and they told me during class, so this made my whole day 10 times better,” she said.
In her artist’s statement, Sara said she shows kindness by sticking with friends in tough times.
“I drew people coming together and not thinking about the outside but being together because of their personality,” she stated.
Sara asked her dad to enroll her in this year’s contest because she had enjoyed participating as a third-grader, when her art teacher had enrolled students into the contest.
“It feels really cool because I never thought that I would actually make it that far, where it would actually go on the Google page,” Sara said.
The contest, led by the prompt “I show kindness by…” inspired Sara to draw a doodle showing friendship that doesn’t hinge on what is on the outside.
“You don't look at someone on the outside and then you're like 'I don't want to be their friend,'” Sara said in a previous interview with The Frisco Enterprise, “You look at them from the inside, and you can be friends no matter what they look like and no matter what skin color they are.”
Sara said it took her about an hour and 30 minutes to make the doodle. After using a pencil, markers, a pen and paper to create her design, her dad scanned it on the computer, she said.
Sara’s winning work also resulted in a $50,000 technology award for Vaughn Elementary.
“As a campus, we feel incredibly fortunate that Sharon has won this award,” Vaughn Elementary Principal Susie Graham said in a press release. “The financial winnings will impact our campus and students for years to come, and as a fifth-grade student, she is already an icon who is leading by example.”
Gov. Greg Abbott also sent words of congratulations to Sara.
“Sharon’s artwork reminds us of the importance of unity and kindness towards others, especially during these challenging times,” Abbott stated.
