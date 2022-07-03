Saanvi Sita Mylavarapu's feet were starting to freeze.
She had arrived at Everest Base Camp the day before, had woken up at 4:30 a.m. the next day and was on her way to Kala Patthar, known for its views of Mt. Everest.
At the last minute, Mylavarapu's insulated boots had broken, and she had to use normal boots instead. As a result, she was getting to where she couldn't feel her feet during the ascent. It was one of those times, she said, when she had to push herself to keep going.
And it was worth it.
As she reached the top, she saw the first light of day hitting Mt. Everest and the accompanying peaks of the Himalayas surrounding her.
"One thing I always think to myself is when I go back home, I won’t remember anything of the pain I felt or the discomfort, but I’ll always remember the great experiences and the great views," she said.
Mylavarapu's recent ascent to Everest Base Camp and Kala Patthar was a first step in her goal to someday climb as many of the seven summits as she can.
She began hiking at the age of six. Since then, she's been to over 20 national parks and has hiked over 700 miles. For Mylavarapu, who will be a sophomore at FISD's Independence High School in the fall, her treks are also part of a mission to inspire others to get outside more and appreciate nature.
She's begun using social media to further that cause. Her Instagram account, @chalkbagsntents, is full of picturesque nature views and videos that address environmental topics. Her account has garnered such followings as the National Park Service.
Looking ahead, Mylavarapu is planning to hike Mt. Whitney in the next couple of weeks. The mountain is the tallest in the contiguous United States. She is also planning a climb on Mt. Kilimanjaro for the next summer.
When it comes to training for hikes like the one to Everest Base Camp, Mylavarapu said she does a lot of cardio, running and rock climbing.
"But I think the thing that helps you the most with hiking is just going on hikes," she said. "Because the more you hike and the more you backpack and the more time you spend outside, the more you get used to it, and I think my experience of hiking is probably the thing that helped me the most during my trip."
This particular journey had a few additional challenges compared to her previous hikes, she added. That included braving the headaches and stomachaches associated with altitude sickness and the uncertainty of when those ailments would strike.
But those aren't the only moments that she remembers. For Mylavarapu, the memories that stick out are the conversations she had with other people along the way, the feeling of reaching the base camp and her first views of major peaks. She also remembers seeing Everest for the first time.
"I was just so excited," she said. "It just makes you want to keep going."
