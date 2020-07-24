It all starts with an idea.
For Centennial High School students Prisha Mehta and Manogna Jonnalagadda, it came from learning that schools in Dallas ISD were being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Heritage High School students Tanya Sayooj and Amoolya Tadepalli, it was a matter of wanting to recognize front-line workers who may not have been getting as much attention as others for their efforts through a pandemic.
The ideas have both become partnerships and projects aiming to raise money for a cause that will help their communities.
Mehta and Jonnalagadda have partnered with a nonprofit to organize Project Kind Packs, which will give DISD students and teachers needed school supplies and encouragement for the upcoming school year. Sayooj and Tadepalli have teamed up to raise money for gift cards that will go to local grocery store employees, firefighters and other front-line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mehta and Jonnalagadda were both students of Aiesha McFadden, National Honor Society co-sponsor at Centennial High School.
“I just think that these girls also are very giving,” she said. “We have a lot of kids who are spending all of their summer looking for projects and opportunities to give back, and these two were two who took the initiative to do that.”
Project Kind Packs is aiming to raise $3,000 to help about 300 students in the district, Mehta said. Volunteer opportunities included making cards or videos to encourage students and making goodie bags for the kind packs. The project has since announced that it is no longer accepting letters and has raised $2,816 as of Monday.
Mehta said part of the effort involved educating themselves and others on the issue.
“The reality that I know as of now is that I know that many students in Dallas ISD have to depend on the resources that they have in their school, and that may not even be a lot,” she said.
The project, mostly aimed at helping elementary schools, will provide students with essential school supplies that they will be able to take home, such as books, erasers and pencils, as well as a letter of encouragement.
Mehta’s partner, Jonnalagadda, said they wanted to offer opportunities to high school and middle school students so that they would not feel unable to help in some way. They have worked with their school’s NHS chapter to gain support for their project.
“If you want to make a difference, there's going to be a way to do so,” she said.
Sayooj and Tadepalli are hoping to raise money that they can give away in gift cards to “local heroes” of the pandemic. Sayooj said she had been thinking about how many medical workers and healthcare workers had been getting attention since they are on the front lines of the pandemic.
“I started to realize how a lot of people like firefighters and grocery store employees, also, they're on the front lines and they sacrifice time with their loved ones, but they don't get as much appreciation and attention, so I wanted to do something for them,” she said.
Gift card recipients will also get handmade “thank you” cards, which Sayooj said could serve as a reminder that people appreciated what they were doing. They have also thought about donating to small businesses, Tadepalli said.
Both pairs have also had to work through a global pandemic as they raise money and awareness for their causes.
“We haven't met at all,” Mehta said in a June 30 interview. “We've just been doing phone calls, and sometimes we'll be talking for three hours on a phone call just working things out. It really is student-led.”
Tadepalli said she and Sayooj haven’t been able to spread the word in their neighborhoods because they haven’t been able to go out very much. They had designed flyers and were planning to put them up at local grocery stores.
For Kelly Wiggins, Centennial High School NHS co-sponsor, students’ motivation to give back comes from empathy.
“I really think that a lot of our students are coming from a place of like ‘I see someone that doesn't have as much as I have, and I empathize with that and I want to show them that I care,’” she said.
She said their desire to give back inspires her.
“They make me want to serve my community better by them serving their community so well,” she said.
