North Texas will have to wait a bit longer before a final vote on a proposed Universal park in Frisco is taken.
Frisco’s planning and zoning commission and city council on Feb. 21 again moved to table a vote on a proposed kids-focused Universal theme park. The proposed park would be located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway as part of the Fields Development.
On Feb. 21, the commission and council once again gathered in a special meeting to discuss the project. A city memo made available as part of the meeting agenda included a staff recommendation to table the item.
“The applicant has been working with Staff to address Staff comments and at this time the City is awaiting additional information from the applicant,” the memo stated.
The vote has been tabled to a March 7 special meeting.
“I really feel like people need to hear more from us,” Commissioner Steve Cone said prior to the vote to table the item.
“This is a really big ask,” Cone said. “Universal is asking us to do something really big — to be the research and development city for where they’re going to try this big, bold new project.”
Mayor Jeff Cheney said more documents will be made available to the public regarding the project.
“It’s been in negotiation here for many months, and many months before that, before even a public announcement,” Cheney said. “And so the final documents about how the city and planning and zoning is looking to address many of these concerns that have been brought up will be public. You’ll be able to review them.”
He added that there will be a more detailed presentation at the next Frisco City Council meeting which will include information like height restrictions, screening restrictions, traffic flows and more. There will also be renderings made available, he said.
“So you’re really going to be able to start painting the picture of kind of what this project is,” Cheney said. “And so we look forward to seeing all of you over the next couple of weeks.”
In response to a question from Frisco City Councilmember Brian Livingston, it was said that the project will be ready for a vote on March 7.
“March 7, we’ll be prepared to take a vote on this project,” Cheney said.
See the Frisco Enterprise's previous coverage of the proposed park here:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.