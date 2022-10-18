The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November.
During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
According to a May 2022 article in the Frisco Enterprise, the portion expected to open in the fall is expected to serve as a soft but significant introduction to a broader park that will continue unfolding and evolving over decades. It will also give the public a look at what has historically seen as an elusive amenity for the city. Since its original inception, the concept behind Grand Park has transformed from a roughly 350-acre idea in to an over 1,000-acre vision that will allow the park to ultimately be bigger than New York City's Central Park.
The move comes after Frisco voters approved $22.5 million in 2006 for the acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time.
Recently the Frisco Parks and Recreation Department announced a Nov. 19 event that will allow residents to explore Big Bluestem Trail at the park.
The trailhead is located at Cotton Gin Road between Legacy Drive and Dallas Parkway. The trail goes through Grand Park to Stonebrook Parkway, according to the city website.
“Work is underway to install a temporary road as well as parking and lighting,” said Shannon Coates, parks and recreation director, in a video presented Monday. “Big Bluestem is a natural unpaved trail that winds its way through the undeveloped parkland for 2.2 miles. Join us for a morning walk, hike or jog on Saturday Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. as we celebrate the opening of the first phase of Grand Park.”
For safety reasons, the community has been asked to hold off on exploring the trail until after the Nov. 19 opening.
