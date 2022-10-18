grand park phase 1 file

A map presented to Frisco City Council members in May 2022 indicates concepts for phase 1 of the opening of Grand Park. 

 By Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November.

During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.

