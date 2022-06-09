Two Frisco teens recently placed in a national competition recognizing young entrepreneurs.
Sajani Silla and Stephanie Gallagher were among 22 students chosen for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) Saunders Scholars Competition on June 4 out of over 1,000 students across the country.
On June 3, the Frisco Chamber of Commerce announced that the two had been selected as Semi-Finalists in the competition. The next day, Silla and Gallagher presented their business, Scope ArtKits, in a "Shark Tank" style for a chance to win college scholarships and cash prizes. The candidates had three minutes to present their product, which offers complete art kits in-a-box with online video tutorials, to a virtual audience and panel of executive judges.
Gallagher, a 10th grader, and Silla, an 11th grader, won second place for their pitch and were given $24,000 in college scholarships and a $2,500 cash prize.
“Watching the CEOs of tomorrow pitch their imaginative and innovative business plans with utmost confidence and passion is absolutely extraordinary. These are the future business leaders of the world. They are all destined for greatness,” said Gayle Jagel, Founder and CEO of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, in a press release.
Silla and Gallagher's participation in the competition comes as part of YEA! Frisco, a program provided by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Through the program, students work with local industry leaders, community members, and educators to develop ideas and objectives, write business plans, pitch to potential investors, register with governmental agencies, develop their brand identity, participate in a tradeshow, and more, according to the chamber website.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
