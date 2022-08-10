On Sunday afternoon, a vacant spot on the sixth floor of a building at 3800 Gaylord Parkway was abuzz with conversation.
Hands were shaking, introductions were being made and stories were being shared. Visitors got an up-close look at the kind of drones that could deliver ice cream or first aid kits to some Frisco and Little Elm residents. In another corner, guests were able to get new headshots taken and learned about a Cowboys-affiliated elevated workspace offering at The Star. At one end of the room, visitors learned about a Frisco-based company that helps media properties create fan engagement hubs.
It was the kind of energy Jasmin Brand had wanted to bring to Frisco.
The Sunday event on the sixth floor of the Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy and Research building, located in the heart of the Star District in Frisco, served as the kickoff party for Dallas Startup Week, the “largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas.”
And the Frisco Economic Development Corporation was hosting it.
Dallas Startup Week, a five-day program devoted to bringing together entrepreneurs, is being hosted this year both virtually and in person at the Cox School of Business at SMU. As Brand puts it, the week allows attendees to connect with founders, investors and those who are passionate about new ideas.
“I thought it would be great to bring that to Frisco,” Brand said. “So that was kind of what (Sunday) was all about, kind of bringing that really great energy together back to Frisco."
Brand has been involved with Dallas Startup Week for about seven years. After she started with the EDC in March, she approached about finding a way for Frisco to participate.
The result was a kickoff event for a regional entrepreneurial event located at what Frisco EDC President Jason Ford describes as one of the future homes of innovation in north Texas.
And he’s not the only one with that vision.
“We really view the city of Frisco as an innovation lab — the entire city,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said during the Sunday event.
The topic was a plot point at the recentState of the Cityluncheon, where Cheney’s presentation highlighted a vision of prioritizing emerging tech in a variety of sectors,including FinTech (financial technology), smart city initiatives, logistics as well as sports and esports.
That vision was again evident Sunday evening, and for Cheney, it’s a vision that can be traced back to 2010, when Frisco was named the safest place to raise an athlete.
“We decided that we wanted to start living up to that, and so we started hosting events, we started to become Sports City, USA, we added brands like the Dallas Cowboys and the PGA, and we just really kind of dove in on sports,” Cheney said on Sunday. “And then that led us into getting into sports innovation.”
And now, he said, the evolution of that vision continues.
“Now we’re proud to say, with facilities such as this, that we’re the safest place to raise an athlete, and then our final step is getting into anything that is human performance related,” Cheney said.
Frisco has seen its share of big wins over the past few years. That includes Keurig Dr Pepper’s headquarters move to Frisco, as well as announcements like the onboarding of Fortune 100 company TIAA, which announced its move to Frisco in April and is slated to eventually become the city’s largest employer. Cheney mentioned both examples on Sunday.
“But really, we want to build from the ground up, because those types of companies want to be in these ecosystems,” he added. “They view big idea-makers like you as their R&D departments, and they want to be around people like you,” Cheney told attendees at the Sunday kickoff event. “And so we know that’s a big part of what’s going to be happening here, so it’s a big vision for our City Council to really lean on this, to continue pushing it.”
Brand, who is no stranger to the startup community, sees supporting the startup community as key to supporting job creation.
“If you look at any great city — and I say great city meaning there’s a lot of business growth, there’s citywide engagement from an educational, corporate perspective — you’ve got a really robust startup ecosystem,” she said.
As Brand puts it, startup small businesses serve as a “foundational piece” for creating new jobs.
Hosting the kickoff to the “largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas” is significant for Frisco, in part because it served to introduce some attendees to the city — Brand estimated that roughly 15% of the crowd was visiting Frisco for the first time.
“I think it’s right in line with us trying to position Frisco as a place for innovation, a place for homegrown innovation, but also a community that is really all on the same page with moving the needle forward,” Brand said.“Not just with the big companies, because I know that’s important, but we also really care about those small businesses, those startups too.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.