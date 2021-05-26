The Frisco City Council is slated to consider approving an ordinance that would create regulations for short-term rentals in the city.
If passed, the ordinance would require short-term rentals to have an annual $300 permit, to pay hotel occupancy taxes and to provide a "guest safety brochure" that would include information like parking restrictions, trash schedules and quiet hours.
The ordinance draft, presented during a work session to the City Council on May 18, would include that STRs must have a 24-hour point of contact who can respond to complaints within an hour.
The item comes as many communities are attempting to play “catch-up” after short term rentals became a widespread economic phenomenon before standard regulations could be adopted. City documentation says Frisco residents have expressed a high level of concern about neighborhood quality when it comes to STRs, and the ordinance aims to both promote public safety and to preserve property values.
According to a memo to city officials from Frisco Code Enforcement Supervisor Penny Curtis, Frisco estimated that there are roughly 288 short-term rental spots in the city as of December. The draft ordinance presented to council members states that some STR owners in Frisco don’t provide adequate contact information, don’t reside locally or don’t have firsthand knowledge of the condition of their properties.
“By requiring the registration of short-term rental properties, the City Council seeks to protect property values and to prevent property damage within the city limits,” the ordinance draft states.
The proposed regulations include giving the city the right to inspect short-term rental properties. The ordinance would also give the city the power to revoke a permit for violations. Violations against the ordinance would be considered a misdemeanor.
On May 18, City Council members weighed the benefits of approving the ordinance against what police could currently do to deal with public safety concerns.
According to police data presented by Curtis, 25 total STRs have been involved in a call for service since January 2019. Curtis reported 92 calls for service from January 2019 through April of 2020.
Councilman Bill Woodard said he struggled with making a large number of rental properties pay a yearly fee when 10% of them are posing a problem. He said he also took issue with regulating one type of rental while not regulating another type.
Assistant Frisco Police Chief Darren Stevens told council members that the benefit of the ordinance is that it would provide a definite point of contact that police can reach out to.
During the discussion, multiple council members pointed to what the ordinance could do for the future.
“It’s just like anything else we’ve done here,” Mayor Pro Tem Will Sowell said. “We have higher building standards, only good builders come. You have a good constructive ordinance, then you’re much more likely, I think, to attract good operators.”
John Lettelleir, Frisco’s Development Services director, has said the item should officially come before council in either late June or early July.
