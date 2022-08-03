Catalytic Converter thefts Frisco

A map provided by the Frisco Police Department shows catalytic converter theft location and density between Jan. 1 and June 29 of 2022.  

 Courtesy of Frisco Police Department

Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts.

According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

