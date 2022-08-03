Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts.
According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
The numbers reflect national trends. Data presented Tuesday showed that thefts in the U.S. had increased from about 1,300 in 2018 to over 52,000 in 2021. Texas is No. 2 nationally in the trend.
Presenting a heat map indicating the location and density of such thefts in Frisco from Jan. 1- June 29 this year, Deputy Chief Shawn Marthiljohni noted that the parking garage near Frisco City Hall was a “regular spot” as well as the area near the Stonebriar Centre between Preston Road and the Dallas North Tollway. Marthiljohni said Toyotas, Hondas and Mitsubishis were common targets.
In June 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that made it a felony to buy or sell stolen catalytic converters. According to the Tuesday presentation, the bill is aimed at recycling facilities that buy used catalytic converters which are then recycled for precious metals.
As a result, the Frisco Police Department is proposing an ordinance that would make it illegal to possess catalytic converters unless they can provide proof of ownership of the vehicle from which it was removed and can reasonably link the catalytic converter to the vehicle; or unless they can present proof that the possession of the converter lawfully passed from the owner of the vehicle it came from.
Marthiljohni said the ordinance could be a tool for the department, such as if officers encounter a suspect during a traffic stop in possession of catalytic converters.
“We recently encountered some people that had about 17 of them in a car, so it happens,” Marthiljohni said.
Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said the department had made a couple of arrests from catching thieves in the act.
“But this, like (Marthiljohni) said, is just another tool for if we encounter somebody, and we just happen to see a catalytic converter sitting on their passenger seat or whatever, that’s odd,” Shilson said. “So it would allow us an investigative tool to research that further and then potentially take somebody into custody for the city ordinance violation that we’re proposing.”
Shilson said if the council approved the ordinance, it would come to the next City Council agenda, and the department would begin educational outreach.
He also said the city of Victoria had served as inspiration for introducing such an ordinance.
“There’s a lot of cities that have ordinances kind of geared towards the recycling centers, but this is going to be one of the first cities in Texas to do this,” Shilson said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
